Tarek El Moussa Turns Risky Investments Into Rewards on 'Flipping 101' (VIDEO)

With more than 500 successful flips to his name, real estate powerhouse Tarek El Moussa, best known from HGTV’s hit series Flip or Flop, is ready to share the secrets to his success in the network’s new series, Flipping 101 w/ Tarek El Moussa.

Premiering Thursday, March 5, the series spotlights Tarek as he mentors first-time flippers, helping them navigate costly mistakes as they race to get a renovated property on the market.

Facing obstacles at every turn, from unexpected construction delays and crumbling foundations to rotting roofs and dilapidated interiors, these flipping newcomers need Tarek’s invaluable expertise to transform their risky investments into big rewards.

“I’m sharing every lesson I’ve learned to help novice flippers survive their projects unscathed,” said Tarek. “I’m going to show them how to take the worst of the worst and make a mountain of money turning their homes into the best on the block.”

The season kicks off with a young couple who bought a century-old Craftsman-style house sight unseen. To help them attract buyers and make top dollar on the sale, Tarek must convince the couple to install a proper garage instead of a party room. He also recommends they do whatever they can to keep the property’s historic charm in lieu of a too-modern layout.

Despite dramatic ups and downs and twists and turns, Tarek’s expertise could lead to smart design decisions and a favorable realtor commission rate that keeps them from losing out on their investment.

Throughout the season, Tarek helps more rookie flippers navigate challenging home renovations, including a property that catches fire mid-reno, a high-dollar home where reno costs blow the budget and a house previously inhabited by animal hoarders.

Flipping 101 w/ Tarek El Moussa, Premiere, Thursday, March 5, 9/8c, HGTV