Find Out When & Where the Next 'Bachelorette' Star Will Be Announced

The Bachelorette is typically announced during the finale episode of The Bachelor, but it looks like we won’t have to wait that long to meet our next leading lady.

In fact, amid all the rumors swirling about who’s going to be the next star, the next Bachelorette for Season 16 will officially be revealed on Good Morning America on Monday, March 2.

The big news was shared to GMA’s Twitter account on Friday, February 28. “JUST ANNOUNCED: We're revealing the new @BacheloretteABC, LIVE MONDAY on @GMA!”

JUST ANNOUNCED: We're revealing the new @BacheloretteABC, LIVE MONDAY on @GMA! 🌹 Have questions for her? ASK in as a reply below! #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/XzO4akAVx0 — Good Morning America (@GMA) February 28, 2020

The news of the announcement comes after rumors spread that Bachelor franchise alum Clare Crawley would be the next Bachelorette. The buzz really grew after Reality Steve shared a screenshot of the gossip from a Bachelor Facebook group to his Twitter page.

“For those that didn’t see, this was the rumor that was posted on a FB Fan Page last night. I have no idea who this person is, why they’re reporting it, or if it’s even true. This was the first I’d heard of it. Guess we’ll see,” he wrote.

For those that didn’t see, this was the rumor that was posted on a FB Fan Page last night. I have no idea who this person is, why they’re reporting it, or if it’s even true. This was the first I’d heard of it. Guess we’ll see. pic.twitter.com/EJyteyN2JZ — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) February 27, 2020

“Here’s my opinion on Clare IF she does end up being the ‘Bachelorette.’ Yes, it’s random. And yes, she’s not on anyone’s radar really. But 1) that gives them major shock value 2) gives them some1 older and 3) it kinda puts her as a combination of being the female Arie & Nick.”

The timing of this announcement almost certainly guarantees that none of Peter Weber’s The Bachelor finalists — Victoria, Madison, and Hannah Ann — will be the next Bachelorette. Other names still being thrown around for the gig are: Kelsey Weier from Peter's season, Tia Booth from Arie Luyendyk Jr’s season, Tayshia Adams from Colton Underwood’s season, and former Bachelorette star Hannah Brown.

And, for all we know, the producers could pull someone completely out of left field and surprise us with a woman we never expected to be the lead! Are you excited to find out who is going to be the next Bachelorette?