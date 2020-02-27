'Future Man' Goes Haywire Through Time in Final Season Trailer (VIDEO)

The first trailer for Future Man's final season has arrived. The Hulu comedy from Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg returns for one last chapter in Josh Futturman's (Josh Hutcherson) story as he, Tiger (Eliza Coupe) and Wolf (Derek Wilson) attempt to fix history after their time-jumping shenanigans.

Set to arrive Friday, April 3 on the streaming platform, Future Man's third season will see our heroes rise to the occasion after they're convicted of time crimes and sentenced to death by entertainment. Becoming fugitives, they'll race through time to evade capture as well as clear their names by fixing their mistakes along the way.

As fans will recall, the trio found themselves in the far future caught up in a reality competition series known as The DieCathilon which is hosted by Susan (Seth Rogen). "We f***ed up the universe — I mean, the whole universe, and this is payback," Josh tells his friends as the trailer begins.

We see them enter the game decked-out in game gear, but then what follows is a wild mix of times, settings and scenarios. "We are history's most-wanted fugitives," Wolf tells Josh who is strapped to his back in a position reminiscent of Game of Thrones' Bran (Isaac Hemsptead-Wright) and Hodor (Kristian Nairn).

Are the friends any match for the authorities that are working against them? If Wolf's encounter in the trailer is any indication, they're not. "He's a machine, and not the way I call Stallone a machine," he tells Tiger after being beat up.

Historical figures also enter the mix as Gandhi and Abraham Lincoln are shown. Don't miss the last wild ride as Future Man returns this spring with Season 3. And until then, check out the exciting trailer below.

Future Man, Season 3 Premiere, Friday, April 3, Hulu