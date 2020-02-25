8 Must-See Blind Auditions From 'The Voice' Season 18 Premiere (VIDEOS)

The Voice's 18th season premiered on NBC Monday night and added eight new contestants after their blind auditions to move onto the next round of battles.

The two-hour episode saw the return of coaches Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton and John Legend, as well as host Carson Daly. The Voice also welcomed newbie Nick Jonas as the fourth coach for the season, and he endured a fun night of harmless hazing by his colleagues.

From Shelton ragging on his notes to Legend blocking his bid for one of the singers, the evening was filled with plenty of hilarious moments with the new addition. And while the coaches heard various artists perform, there were a handful that definitely stood out from the rest of the crowd.

Below, we're rounding up the must-see moments from the episode. Plus, find out which teams they chose for their Voice journey.

Todd Tilghman sings "We've Got Tonight"

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This 41-year-old pastor who is a father of eight wowed the coaches with his opening performance. Hailing from Meridian, Mississippi, Tilghman is the father of recent Making It contestant Eagan Tilghman. Earning a four-chair turn, Tilghman chose to go with Team Blake.

Nelson Cade III performs "Pride and Joy"

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The aspiring star from Irvine, California, put his best foot forward with a solid performance that earned a four-chair turn. At just 27, the performer showed a lot of promise which Legend immediately picked up on, choosing to block Jonas from nabbing the talent. In the end, Cade picked Team Legend.

Tate Brusa sings "Perfect"

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This 16-year-old Salt Lake City, Utah, native chose the Ed Sheeran tune for his audition, and it wasn't until the tail end that Jonas and Shelton hit their buttons for the guitar-wielding teen. A passionate performer, Brusa won over the coaches, but after a quick onstage lesson with Jonas, it was clear what his choice would be before he even joined Team Nick.

Tayler Green performs "Issues"

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Originally from Franklin, New Jersey, this 27-year-old performer who works with her brother at the family sneaker rehab store in Los Angeles had Clarkson on her feet with a unique rendition of Julia Michaels' hit song. Earning chair spins from Clarkson and Jonas, Green ultimately went with Team Kelly.

Darious Lyles sings "How Do You Sleep?"

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This 30-year-old Chicagoan had quite the emotional backstory as a child of adoption who was unaware of his situation until he was 18. Now reconnected with his biological mother since the passing of his adoptive parents, this crooner won over Legend and Clarkson with his version of the Sam Smith song. In the end, he chose Team Legend.

Megan Danielle performs "Remedy"

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Hailing from Douglasville, Georgia, this 17-year-old singer works with her mother, grandmother and sister at a local diner. Using music as an escape, Danielle impressed the coaches with her Adele cover. She only earned a single chair spin but achieved her goal of landing on Team Kelly.

Todd Michael Hall sings "Juke Box Hero"

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This rocker from Saginaw, Michigan, wowed the coaches with his range at 50 years of age, earning chair spins from both Shelton and Legend. In the end, the performer picked Team Blake.

Joanna Serenko performs "All My Loving"

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This 18-year-old singer from St. Louis stunned the coaches with her unique version of the beloved Beatles song, so much so that she earned a four-chair spin. After the coaches battled for her pick, Serenko eventually chose Team Nick, taking a chance on the newbie.

What did you think about Nick Jonas as a coach? Let us know in the poll below, and let us know what you thought about the blind auditions in the comments.

The Voice, Mondays and Tuesdays, 8/7c, NBC