Did the Right Person Win 'The Voice' Season 17? (POLL)

The Voice crowned a Season 17 winner during the December 17 finale episode after months of intense competition.

In the special episode, the Top 4 performed for the last time this season and were accompanied by some famous faces for moving duets. Adam Lambert joined Katie Kadan, Rose Short shared the stage with Yolanda Adams, Jake Hoot performed with Little Big Town, and Ricky Duran collaborated with Gary Clark Jr..

In spite of the results looming on the horizon, the evening was filled with lighthearted performances as Season 16 champion Maelyn and various chart toppers took the stage between the reveals. Also returning were many of Season 17's previously-eliminated competitors, who pulled out some must-see group performances.

When it came down to the results, Rose Short's journey ended up being the shortest in the Top 4 as she came in fourth place. As the night carried on, it was revealed that Katie Kadan came in at third place, leaving the two men, Jake Hoot and Ricky Duran, vying for the top spot.

Ultimately, Hoot edged out Duran for the title of The Voice's Season 17 champion. The Team Kelly Clarkson singer was joined onstage by his family and the coaches who celebrated his victory.

