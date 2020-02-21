'The Bachelor's Chris Harrison to Host Nik Wallenda's Next Highwire Walk 'Volcano Live!'

There's a Bachelor twist to the next highwire primetime special. (Don't worry: Singles won't have to face death-defying walks to find their match.)

ABC and Dick Clark Productions announced Friday that The Bachelor franchise's Chris Harrison will be hosting Volcano Live! with Nik Wallenda. Television personality and ESPN anchor Sage Steele will be co-host. The live two-hour televised event will air on Wednesday, March 4, at 8/7 on ABC.

Harrison and Steele will report from Nicaragua's Masaya Volcano, over which Wallenda will become the first person to embark on an 1,800-foot-long highwire walk. It will be the longest and highest highwire walk he has ever tried.

"Nik Wallenda and his family are legendary. I'm extremely honored and also a little nervous to watch this death-defying walk over a live volcano," Harrison said in a statement. "I'm proud to bring this live event to the world along with my friend and co-host Sage Steele."

"I have been a fan of Nik Wallenda for years and am beyond thrilled to be part of his next feat," Steele added. "I am counting down the days to Volcano Live! and am so excited to be reunited with my good friend Chris Harrison for what I know will be an unforgettable night for the world to see!"

In Wallenda's previous highwire primetime special, he and his sister, Lijana, crossed a 1,300-foot tightrope over Times Square in June 2019.

Volcano Live! with Nik Wallenda is produced by Dick Clark Productions. Robyn Younie, Mark Bracco, Linda Gierahn, David Simone, Winston Simone, Shelley Ross, and Wallenda serve as executive producers.

Volcano Live! with Nik Wallenda, Wednesday, March 4, 8/7c, ABC