'Young Sheldon' Makes Major Connection to the 'Big Bang Theory' World (VIDEO)

Sheldon Cooper is going West on Thursday's episode of Young Sheldon... to a place where he'll spend a lot of time as an adult (as we know from the 11 seasons of Jim Parsons as Sheldon on CBS' The Big Bang Theory).

In the February 20 episode, "Pasadena," 10-year old Sheldon (Iain Armitage) is desperate to head to Southern California to visit the California Institute of Technology (Caltech), where his personal hero, famed theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking (who had several TBBT voice-overs and one memorable in-person appearance) is giving a lecture. And, given his age, the young genius is going to need help getting from Texas to California. So who else should he turn to but his father, George (Lance Barber)?

Also in the episode, Georgie (Montana Jordan) is peeved with his well-meaning (but protective) mother, Mary (Zoe Perry) when he finds out she listens in on his phone calls with his girlfriend. Also, MeeMaw (Annie Potts) does her best to help Sheldon's twin, Missy (Raegan Revord), get over the green-eyed monster (aka jealousy).

In the meantime, check out the above exclusive clip from Thursday's episode, which sees Sheldon doing his best to convince his father to take him to Pasadena to see Hawking's lecture. Maybe he'd have better luck if he didn't interrupt George's shower...

But a boy like Sheldon wants what he wants and what he wants is to get to California! Maybe he'll run into some younger versions of his future friends while he's there?

Young Sheldon, Thursdays, 8/7c, CBS