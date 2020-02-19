Bethenny Frankel to Helm HBO Max Competition Series 'The Big Shot'

HBO Max has greenlit Bethenny Frankel's new show, an eight-episode reality business competition series tentatively titled The Big Shot with Bethenny.

Frankel, the CEO of Skinny Girl and former Real Houswives of New York City star, is searching for her second-in-command as the next generation of business moguls will compete for a chance to fill the position. From MGM Television, Mark Burnett, and Frankel, the half-hour series will see hopeful competitors take on real-life tasks and challenges.

Frankel will support the competitors in their creativity and determination as she seeks out a fearless business associate, giving fans a first-hand look along the way.

"Aside from motherhood, what truly defines me as a person is being a driven, passionate and hard-working woman determined to make the impossible possible. My mantra is to come from a place of 'yes' and to find and create the solution," Frankel said in a statement.

"I am an executor of visions, and I share and impart that information to those who work with me," she continued. "MGM has been neck-in-neck with me with ideas and their execution. I couldn't be more thrilled to continue my longstanding relationship with Mark Burnett on this series and pay this American Dream story forward."

The self-made business woman is producing the series via her B Real Productions with Big Fish Entertainment. Executive producers include Burnett, Barry Poznick, Dan Cesareo, and Frankel. Stay tuned for more details as they're announced.

The Big Shot with Bethenny, Coming, HBO Max