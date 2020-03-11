'Mom' Boss Says Episode 150 Is About 'Hope, Healing & Redemption'

Babysitter's club! For the comedy's 150th episode, mother-daughter recovering alcoholics Bonnie (Allison Janney) and Christy (Anna Faris, above left, with Janney) team up with their ladies' 12-step group to help widowed cat lady Marjorie (Mimi Kennedy) watch her formerly estranged son's daughter for the first time.

"Over seven seasons, we have watched Christy and Bonnie overcome their past and heal their relationship, and now we will see them rally around Marjorie to help her and her son do the same," says Mom cocreator Gemma Baker. "It was important that this landmark featured our entire cast and got back to what the series is about: hope, healing, and redemption."

There's been a lot of that since the show's 2013 debut, when Bonnie unexpectedly showed up at understandably unforgiving Christy's AA meeting after two years of not speaking.

On Thursday, in the Mom spirit of fresh starts, the sitcom departs from its usual structure. Says Baker, "We're telling this story in a fun and unique way, unlike anything we've done."

Mom, Thursdays, 9/8c, CBS