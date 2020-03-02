'The Baker and the Beauty' Is About What Comes After the Fairy Tale Ending

Nice guy Daniel Garcia (Victor Rasuk), who works in his Cuban family's Miami bakery, and ultrafamous Aussie fashion mogul Noa Hamilton (Nathalie Kelley) fall for each other after a chance meeting in ABC's The Baker and the Beauty.

Sounds like a fairy tale, but that's not how showrunner Dean Georgaris sees this hourlong dramedy. "It's about a reality we can all relate to — when two people come together, it not only changes their lives, it changes the lives of the people they love," he says.

With rom-coms My Big Fat Greek Wedding and Notting Hill as tonal inspirations, Daniel's opinionated, close-knit clan get plenty of play, as do the challenges of Noa's fame while the couple work to meld their lifestyles.

"Noa has the power to make certain problems vanish, certain dreams come true," Georgaris says, "and that makes for some very hard choices when you are talking about someone you love, or someone they love."

