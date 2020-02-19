Tuesday TV Ratings: 'NCIS' Grabs Number One for Total Viewers

Bad guys vs. a particularly heartfelt episode of NBC's This Is Us battled it out Tuesday, February 18 for new episodes across broadcast television.

With total viewers, it's no surprise CBS' NCIS grabbed its typically huge number of eyeballs (11.79 million) to lead the night with ensuing CBS procedurals FBI and freshman spin-off, FBI: Most Wanted, coming in second and fourth, respectively. (This Is Us came in third for total viewers)

In terms of comedies, ABC's The Conners may have dropped from the 6.21 million viewers that tuned in for last week's live episode but it still was the highest-viewed sitcom of the night.

In the 18-49 demo, This Is Us' installment, "The Cabin," conquered all other programming for the night with a 1.3 rating while NCIS and The Conners neck and neck for second place with a 1.1 rating.

Here's the breakdown for Tuesday night (numbers are fast-affiliate based):