Is 'The Good Doctor' Headed for More Heartbreak? (VIDEO)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 3, Episode 15 of The Good Doctor, "Unsaid."]

Was Shaun (Freddie Highmore) and Carly's (Jasika Nicole) relationship doomed from the start given his close bond with Lea (Paige Spara)? Well, it is certainly the beginning of the end of it from the moment the couple's night out turns into a double date with Shaun's best friend.

Shaun and Carly are working on her jealousy about his friendship with Lea; he even had his friend move out at his girlfriend's request. However, Carly can no longer ignore the sparks and feelings she sees between the two after the three of them and Lea's date go on stage for karaoke.

"I don't think that we should be together anymore," Carly tells Shaun the next night. "When you and Lea were singing together, there was something between you two. You love her, not me." And no matter how much he tries to deny it, "it's obvious," she continues. "You say that, maybe you even believe it, but I saw what I saw, Shaun, and I am telling you, it doesn't matter what you say, it's true." She leaves him with a bit of advice: "I think she loves you, too. You should tell her how you feel."

Might things work out between Shaun and Lea this time? He'd been interested in her in the past, but could this be the right time? Or might this end in more heartbreak for him after Carly ending their relationship? The promo and photos for Episode 16, "Autopsy," suggest the latter might be the case.

According to the logline, "when Dr. Shaun Murphy makes an emotional confession, the result may not be as desired." The preview (below) shows Carly reiterating what she saw between the friends and ends with Shaun approaching Lea with, "I want to tell you how I feel." But that moment is at the hospital, and in the photos, it looks like the "emotional" conversation takes place at his apartment, with a candlelit dinner set up. Furthermore, it looks like Lea leaves an upset Shaun.

As we know, previews can be misleading and usually don't include anything that can be considered too big a spoiler. After all, the photos for "Unsaid" just showed the fun parts of the double date, not the moment Carly realized she needed to break up with Shaun. Whatever does happen, it's likely that Shaun's relationship with Lea will be different moving forward after "Autopsy."

