Monday TV Ratings: 'America's Got Talent: The Champions' Takes the Night

Despite Monday being President's Day, television viewers showed up and spread their attention across several scripted and unscripted series.

NBC's America's Got Talent: The Champions wrapped its second season by grabbing more total viewers for the night (7.57 million) than runners-up Fox's 9-1-1 Lone Star (6.68) and ABC's The Bachelor (6.59). AGT: The Champions also hit a season high in total viewers.

Speaking of The Bachelor, ABC's reality dating competition featuring Peter Weber's quest for love bested the competition for the night in the 18-49 demo.

Here's the breakdown for Monday night (numbers are fast-affiliate based):