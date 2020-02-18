Monday TV Ratings: 'America's Got Talent: The Champions' Takes the Night
Trae Patton/NBC
Despite Monday being President's Day, television viewers showed up and spread their attention across several scripted and unscripted series.
NBC's America's Got Talent: The Champions wrapped its second season by grabbing more total viewers for the night (7.57 million) than runners-up Fox's 9-1-1 Lone Star (6.68) and ABC's The Bachelor (6.59). AGT: The Champions also hit a season high in total viewers.
'America's Got Talent: The Champions': Did the Right Act Win Season 2? (POLL)
Who was crowned ultimate Champion on the NBC series?
Speaking of The Bachelor, ABC's reality dating competition featuring Peter Weber's quest for love bested the competition for the night in the 18-49 demo.
Here's the breakdown for Monday night (numbers are fast-affiliate based):
|Time
|Show
|Adults 18-49 ratings
|Total Viewers (millions)
|8 p.m.
|America’s Got Talent (NBC)
|1.2
|7.57
|9-1-1: Lone Star
|0.6
|6.68
|The Bachelor (ABC)
|1.85
|6.59
|The Neighborhood (CBS)
|0.9
|6.44
|All American (CW)
|0.3
|.76
|8:30 p.m.
|Bob Hearts Abishola (CBS)
|0.7
|6.06
|9 p.m.
|All Rise (CBS)
|0.6
|5.32
|Prodigal Son (Fox)
|0.7
|3.58
|Black Lightning (CW)
|0.1
|.36
|10 p.m.
|Bull (CBS)
|0.7
|6.23
|The Good Doctor (ABC)
|0.9
|5.19
|Manifest (NBC)
|0.6
|3.78