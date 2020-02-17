Zari's Clubbing Experience Proves Useful on a 'Legends of Tomorrow' Mission (VIDEO)

We're guessing Zari's 51 million followers do not include grendariers.

Now that Legends of Tomorrow's Nate (Nick Zano) and the Waverider crew have gotten a load of the new timeline's Zari (Tala Ashe)—formerly a hacktivist, now a vapid social-media influencer—of course the search is on to find a way to bring back the old Z. That hunt should be easier to accomplish since she has joined brother Behrad (Shayan Sobhian) on the time-traveling ship, but of course, the gang's ongoing effort to recapture those pesky souls that have escaped from Hell known as Encores keeps gettin in the way.

This week, it's the same merde, different era as the team, this time led by Ava (Jes Macallan), crashes the French Revolution to foil a resurrected Marie Antoinette. And while Ava might not have the same "punch first, ask permission later" energy as her gal Sara (Caity Lotz), it turns out she doesn't need it to get past the soldiers protecting the royal troublemaker. In the exclusive clip above, Zari is finally able to use her club-hopping celebutante powers for good.

And they're not the only one revisiting a different time. Constantine (Matt Ryan) is also due for a trip through his own personal history after Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) helps him confront someone from his past. And we're betting his has less guillotines. Although with his many kinks, who knows!

