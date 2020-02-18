A Former Detective & Psychic Are on the Case When 'The Dead Files' Returns

Former NYPD homicide detective Steve DiSchiavi and physical medium Amy Allan are back with all-new episodes of Travel Channel’s series, The Dead Files, beginning with an hour-long episode on Thursday, February 20.

In every episode, DiSchiavi and Allan first investigate each case separately.

Utilizing his detective skills, DiSchiavi interviews witnesses and experts, and researches the history and facts behind each location. Allan, a physical medium who sees and communicates with the dead, assesses the property to identify what underlying entities reside there.

Keeping their findings hidden from each other, the team avoids all contact with one another, coming together only at the very end to reveal their shocking discoveries to the property owners, and each other.

On the mid-season premiere, "Puppet Master," Steve and Amy travel to Indianapolis, where a couple claims dark forces are wreaking havoc on their lives. They fear the house intends to kill them to prevent them from providing a safe and loving home to their two young granddaughters.

