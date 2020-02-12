Fox's 'The Masked Singer' Is Going Live For a National Tour

Just one week after the Season 3 debut of Fox's wildly popular series The Masked Singer, Right Angle Entertainment announced that an all new live show is hitting the road!

The Masked Singer National Tour will debut in 2020, bringing TV's hit series to audiences across North America. Presented by Live Nation, the tour kicks off Thursday, May 28 in Detroit, Michigan before continuing on to 45 more cities. Among the locations slated for shows are Atlanta, Chicago, Boston, Washington D.C., Philadelphia, and Los Angeles.

Expect to see your favorite characters come to life onstage as well as a few surprise celebrity guests that will make appearances. Amazing new performances and spectacular can't-miss moments will be part of this live show experience. You can purchase tickets at LiveNation.com.

"As the formation of Fox Alternative Entertainment allowed us to bring production of The Masked Singer under the Fox banner, we can now explore new and exciting ways to grow this hit franchise," Rob Wade, President, Alternative Entertainment and Specials, Fox Entertainment said in a statement. "The Masked Singer National Tour is a perfect example of this growth and, more importantly, a fun way for us to bring The Masked Singer and its beloved characters to fans and families across the country, live and in person."

The live show will feature two celebrity guest hosts as well as one local celebrity who will be in a top-secret disguise. For more information visit www.themaskedsingertour.com.

Find the schedule below (subject to change):

*Des Moines and Orlando go on-sale Monday, February 17

5/28/2020 — Detrioit, MI — Fox Theatre

5/29/2020 — Cincinnati, OH — Taft Theatre

5/30/2020 — Pittsburgh, PA —Benedum Center for the Performing Arts

5/31/2020 — Columbus, OH —Palace Theatre

6/2/2020 — Milwaukee, WI — Riverside Theater

6/3/2020 — Minneapolis, MN — Orpheum Theatre

6/4/2020 — Des Moines, IA — Des Moines Civic Center

6/5/2020 — Rosemont, IL — Rosemont Theatre

6/6/2020 — St. Louis, MO — Stifel Theatre

6/7/2020 — Indianapolis, IN — Murat Theatre at Old National

6/9/2020 — Cleveland, OH — KeyBank State Theatre at Playhouse

6/10/2020 — Baltimore, MD — Hippodrome Theatre at The France-Merrick Performing Arts Center

6/11/2020 — Washington, DC — Warner Theatre

6/12/2020 — Newark, NJ — NJPAC

6/13/2020 — Boston, MA — Boch Center Wang Theatre

6/14/2020 — Uncasville, CT — Mohegan Sun Arena

6/17/2020 — Philadelphia, PA — The Met

6/18/2020 — Richmond, VA — Domino Energy Center

6/19/2020 — Durham, NC — DPAC

6/20/2020 — Charlotte, NC — Ovens Auditorium at the Bojangles Arts Center

6/21/2020 — Atlanta, GA — Fox Theatre

6/22/2020 — Nashville, TN — Ryman Auditorium

6/24/2020 — Asheville, NC — Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

6/25/2020 — Jacksonville, FL — Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater

6/26/2020 — Orlando, FL — Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

6/27/2020 — Fort Lauderdale, FL — Broward Center for the Performing Arts

6/28/2020 — St. Petersburg, FL — The Mahaffey Theater

6/30/2020 — Birmingham, AL — BJCC Concert Hall

7/1/2020 — New Orleans, LA — Saenger Theatre

7/2/2020 — Sugar Land, TX — Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

7/8/2020 — San Antonio, TX — Tobin Center for the Performing Arts

7/10/2020 — Irving, TX — The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

7/11/2020 — Tulsa, OK — Brady Theater

7/12/2020 — Kansas City, MO —Uptown Theatre

7/15/2020 — Denver, CO — Ellie Caulkins Opera House

7/16/2020 — Salt Lake City, UT — Kingsbury Hall

7/18/2020 — Seattle, WA — Paramount Theatre

7/19/2020 — Portland, OR — Keller Auditorium

7/22/2020 — San Jose, CA— San Jose Civic Center

7/24/2020 — Las Vegas, NV — The Smith Center

7/25/2020 — Reno, NV — Grand Sierra Theatre

7/26/2020 — Fresno, CA — William Saroyan Theatre

7/28/2020 — Tuscon, AZ — Tuscon Music Hall

7/29/2020 — Phoenix, AZ — Arizona Federal Theatre

7/30/2020 — San Diego, CA — San Diego Civic Center

8/1/2020 — Los Angeles, CA — Orpheum Theatre