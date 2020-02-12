Section 20 Has One Last Shot in 'Strike Back's Final Season (VIDEO)

Strike Back is returning for one last season of explosive escapades for Section 20, the elite, covert special ops team, spanning the globe and fighting a vast web of interconnected criminal and terrorist activity.

The final episodes of the Cinemax series premiere Friday, February 14, and features returning cast Warren Brown, Daniel MacPherson, Alin Sumarwata, Jamie Bamber, and Varada Sethu, along with new cast members Alec Secăreanu and Ivana Miličević,

In the final season premiere, Novin, Wyatt, Mac, and Chetri are reunited by commanding officer Coltrane under the pretense of rescuing Dr. Helen McCluskey, a biochemist who's been taken as a hostage in Kosovo by the Albanian mafia.

But as the apparent search-and-rescue escalates, a sinister conspiracy to cover up the development of a weaponized virus unfolds, and S20 must track down the stolen bioweapon before the Albanians use it for profit.

Strike Back, Season Premiere, Friday, February 14, 10/9c, Cinemax