'Strike Back's Section 20 Is 'Battered & Beaten' Going Into the Series Finale

After seven seasons airing in the U.S., three cast overhauls, and a canceled cancellation, the rock-'em, sock-'em ride of British-led covert-ops team Section 20 ends Friday.

They've been put through the wringer and lost two of their own; now Coltrane (Jamie Bamber), Wyatt (Daniel MacPherson), and Novin (Alin Sumarwata) "are battered and beaten," says Strike Back exec producer Jack Lothian, "but they're not going down without a fight."

3 Things to Know About 'Strike Back's Final Season Exec producer Jack Lothian reveals the team will do a bit of soul-searching in the final episodes of the Cinemax series.

As the army vets take the offensive against Albanian crime boss Arianna Demachi (Ivana Milicevic), fans can expect bigger-than-ever "helicopter chases, boats, horses, prison breaks, heists, casino fights, and shoot-outs," Lothian says. Hooah!

Strike Back, Series Finale, Friday, April 17, 10/9c, Cinemax