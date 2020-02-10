'CSI' Revival in the Works at CBS for 20th Anniversary

Get ready to hear those very recognizable notes of The Who's "Who Are You" again!

CSI, which launched three spinoffs, is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year (in October), and to commemorate the occasion, CBS is eyeing an event series, Deadline reports. Like the original series, the revival would take place in Las Vegas — the spinoffs were set in Miami and New York, and based in D.C. (Cyber) — and could include original cast members.

According to the report, the series is said to be "in early stages" and there have been "no formal offers," though William Petersen (Grissom) and Jorja Fox (Sara) were approached.

11 Teen Drama Icons Who Played Villains on Procedural Dramas (PHOTOS) Stars of shows like 'Dawson's Creek' and 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' went on to play killers on 'Criminal Minds' and more.

The original drama followed crime-scene investigators with the Las Vegas Police Department. In addition to Petersen and Fox, the cast consisted of Marg Helgenberger, George Eads, Gary Dourdan, and Paul Guilfoyle. Laurence Fishburne, Ted Danson, Elisabeth Shue, and others joined the cast over the years.

CSI: Crime Scene Investigation ended its 15-season run with the two-hour TV movie in September 2015. (It premiered on October 6, 2000.) The finale included returns from original cast members and ended with Grissom and Sara sailing off together.

A CSI series hasn't been on air since Cyber aired its series finale in 2016. (CSI: Miami ended its run in April 2012, and CSI: NY in February 2013.)

This new event series would come from writer Jason Tracey, CBS TV Studios, and Jerry Bruckheimer TV.