Eminem Explains His Surprise 2020 Oscars Performance (VIDEO)

The 2020 Oscars pulled off one major surprise when rapper Eminem stole the show with a previously unannounced performance.

An Academy Award winner himself, Eminem took gold home in 2003 for the song "Lose Yourself" from 8 Mile. In an evening filled with performances focusing on the night's nominees, the rapper's appearance left many wondering why he was taking the stage.

8 Mile is celebrating its 18th anniversary this year, but there were no hints or clues as to why the Grammy winner was in attendance until he addressed it himself on Twitter. Directly after the performance, Eminem wrote a statement alongside a clip of his "Lose Yourself" win nearly two decades earlier.

"Look, if you had another shot, another opportunity... Thanks for having me @TheAcademy. Sorry it took me 18 years to get here," he wrote.

Look, if you had another shot, another opportunity... Thanks for having me @TheAcademy. Sorry it took me 18 years to get here. pic.twitter.com/CmSw2hmcZo — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) February 10, 2020

At the time, Eminem, real name Marshall Mathers, didn't attend the 2003 ceremony leaving his collaborator Luis Resto to accept on his and Jeff Bass' behalf.

Oscars 2020: The Winners List Follow along with us as we update the winners at the 92nd Academy Awards live!

As Eminem stated, it may have taken him 18 years, but it was well worth the wait as the audience gave him a standing ovation, looks of shock plastering their faces throughout the exciting number.