Luke Perry, Cameron Boyce & More Snubbed From 2020 Oscars 'In Memoriam'

The 92nd Academy Awards turned to the year's biggest Grammy winner for a special "In Memoriam" performance, but as Billie Eilish sang The Beatles' "Yesterday," there were a few notable faces missing from the evening's tribute.

The segment honored stars we recently lost, from Kobe Bryant to Kirk Douglas, but many noted on social media that the Oscars forgot to recognize some important people who died in the last year. Among those omitted was Luke Perry, who was best known for his role in Beverly Hills, 90210 and most recently appeared as Archie's (KJ Apa) dad in Riverdale, but he also had a role in this year's Oscar-nominated film Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood.

Oscars 2020: The Complete Winners List Everything from Netflix's first-ever win to the first non-English language film to win Best Picture.

Other Academy snubs included Golden Globe-nominated actor Jan-Michael Vincent (Airwolf), Oscar-nominated actor Michael J. Pollard (Bonnie and Clyde), and Tim Conway (The Carol Burnett Show).

Additionally, young actor and Disney star Cameron Boyce was excluded from the evening's tribute along with Emmy nominee Rene Auberjonois (The Practice), Golden Globe nominee Robert Conrad (Baa Baa Black Sheep), Oscar nominated actress Valentina Cortese (Day for Night), Golden Globe nominee Carol Lynley (The Poseidon Adventure) and Golden Globe winner Sue Lyon (Lolita).

And the list goes on, as many on Twitter highlighted other significant losses like longtime Sesame Street puppeteer Caroll Spinney, actors Ron Leibman (Kaz), Robert Walker Jr. (Easy Rider), Denise Nickerson (Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory), Sid Haig (House of 1000 Corpses), and Orson Bean (Dr. Quinn Medicine Woman).

Who else did the Oscars miss? Let us know if there were any stars you expected to see in the Oscars' "In Memoriam" in the comments below, and check out the full tribute here.