Joel McHale Teases His Homicidal 'Will & Grace' Character

So many seasons, so many love interests. Joel McHale (Community) plays the sitcom's latest, a charming psychopath who has a sexually charged relationship with voracious Karen (Megan Mullally).

"I think I was typecast as Phil," he jokes, "because they were looking for someone who, in every scene, seems like he's going to murder someone."

Will (Eric McCormack) and Messing's Grace voice their suspicions about possible homicidal tendencies (Phil is far from subtle), but Karen doesn't care, McHale adds, "as long as she's getting attention."

The actor actually guest starred as a date for Grace nearly 20 years ago — his first job onscreen after moving to L.A. from Seattle.

"I couldn't believe I was on the show," he recalls. "I was riddled with anxiety." What's changed since 2001? "I get paid more now."

Will & Grace, Thursdays, 9/8c, NBC