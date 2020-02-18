'Bluebird' Offers a New Look at an Iconic Country Establishment

The beauty of the Bluebird Cafe, Nashville's famed proving ground for great songwriters (like Jason Isbell, above), nestled in the same unassuming strip mall since it opened in the '80s, has always been its intimacy. This poetic history lesson captures it perfectly.

You feel a part of the lucky audience that gets to sit elbow-to-elbow with Maren Morris as she worships country music with the song "My Church." You experience the power of a small roomful of people all holding back tears as Tenille Townes questions why some die young with "Jersey on the Wall (I'm Just Asking)."

You witness the emotion of Garth Brooks (he landed his record deal at the Bluebird!) as he trades verses of "The Dance" with its writer, Tony Arata.

Ultimately, you agree with tunesmith Barry Dean, who says the Bluebird "will help you find where your soul is located."

Bluebird, Documentary Premiere, Wednesday, February 19, 8/7c, CMT