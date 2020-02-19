Edie Falco Previews 'Tommy's Trust Issues & Family Drama

Three episodes into her run as Tommy's Abigail "Tommy" Thomas, the LAPD's first-ever female chief of police, and just like that transplanted New Yorker, actress Edie Falco is settling into the job quite nicely.

"It's one of my more stable characters," says the Emmy-winning alum of The Sopranos and Nurse Jackie with a laugh. Falco is thrilled to be playing a woman who "[is] legitimately morally centered, knows how to do her job and has authority about her." Especially these days. "With what we're going through as a country right now and all of the various madness, you think it's always easy to do the right thing, but it just becomes more complicated the more people are involved," she says. "It's not as easy as it looks."

Tommy is reminded of that this week as she and her movie-star ex, Michael (David St. Louis), reconnect and join forces to help their now-grown daughter, Kate (Olivia Lucy Phillip), deal with her crumbling marriage.

At work, things are just as tricky after a Hollywood producer is fatally attacked by a woman who claims he sexually assaulted her. Tommy must oversee the high-profile investigation while under pressure from the deceased's pal, Los Angeles Mayor Buddy Gray (Thomas Sadoski, Life in Pieces). Given that the politico had to be strong-armed into hiring Tommy in the first place, can this guy really be in her corner? "That's kind of what the first season is about," Falco previews. "Who is who, who can be trusted and who do I have to keep my eyes on?"

