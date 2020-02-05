Lucy Hale Drops by 'Riverdale' Ahead of 'Katy Keene' Premiere (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 4, Episode 12 of Riverdale, "Chapter Sixty-Nine: Men of Honor."]

Ahead of the debut of her own show Thursday, Katy Keene (Lucy Hale) drops by Riverdale with some fashion advice for Veronica (Camila Mendes).

Veronica returns to New York for an interview at Barnard College, but first she meets up with Katy at Lacy's — where Katy will work in the spinoff, which takes place five years ahead of Riverdale. Her old friend helps her dress for the interview and then takes her to a dive bar to catch up.

First, they cover Veronica's future. If she gets into Barnard, it's looking like a long-distance relationship in her and Archie's (KJ Apa) future. "Honestly, I don't think Riverdale could survive without him," Veronica says.

And then we learn a bit about Katy to set up her show. She and her boyfriend K.O. (Zane Holtz) "are a real thing," she shares, and Veronica recalls the first time they held hands at her quinceañera. Katy and her mother made Veronica's dress for the event, and that's how the two became friends. Sadly, Katy's mother is sick and while she's getting treatment, they caught the illness late. "She's my best friend, Veronica," Katy cries, worried about her mom.

But it turns out Katy isn't the only one with a sick parent. Upon returning to Riverdale, Veronica learns her parents didn't travel to New York for business meetings or to see old friends — a doctor confirmed Hiram (Mark Consuelos) has a neuromuscular disorder. "It will weaken your father. His muscles will atrophy. He'll lose his motor skills," Hermione (Marisol Nichols) reveals. They did catch it early and there are drugs and therapies, but they don't know if he'll be OK.

What they do know is Veronica's future will take her to Barnard — as Veronica Lodge. "Going to New York, seeing Katy, it reminded me of something I was missing," she tells her parents.

And so we have the first Riverdale/Katy Keene crossover. Remember, Ashleigh Murray's Josie is a series regular over on the spinoff.

Riverdale, Wednesdays, 8/7c, The CW

Katy Keene, Series Premiere, Thursday, February 6, 8/7c, The CW