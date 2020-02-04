'Chicago Fire's Casey & Brett Check on a Couple After a Call (VIDEO)

Following their conversation about Firehouse 51's tendency to follow up on calls, Chicago Fire's Casey (Jesse Spencer) and Brett (Kara Killmer) are doing just that in Wednesday's episode.

TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek of the two of them stopping by Med in "A Chicago Welcome" to see how a couple is doing after saving them from a fire earlier in the day. As Brett noted in the January 15 episode, "one of the first things you learn at the academy is you get the victim to the hospital best you can and you don't look back, that it's the only way to survive mentally." The members of this house don't do that.

The husband impressed both of them with his attempts to save his wife, and last Brett knew after dropping them off, she was in surgery while he was getting bandaged. And when she and Casey arrive at the hospital, Mr. Larson is grateful to see them.

Watch the clip above to hear the Larsons' sweet story and watch Casey ease the man's concerns.

"We're not rushing into it very quickly," Spencer said of the Brett and Casey relationship. "The slow burn is the perfect way to play this."

Elsewhere in this episode, the surprising arrival of a new fire truck brings joy and chaos to members of the house. Plus, Boden (Eamonn Walker) and Severide (Taylor Kinney) must make peace with an old foe for the greater good, Brett receives family news, and Foster (Annie Ilonzeh) plans a party with friends.

