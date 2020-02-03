Super Bowl LIV Ratings: Fox's Broadcast Up From 2019 Game

How many more people tuned in to watch Super Bowl LIV than last year's game on CBS? Not that many, but there was still a slight increase in the ratings for the big event Sunday night.

Nearly 100 million viewers (99.9) watched the Fox broadcast of the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers game. That and the 41.7 household rating were up a bit from 2019's numbers (98.2 million, 41.1 rating). Factoring in multi-platform viewers (in this case Fox Deportes' Spanish-language simulcast and streaming via Fox, NFL, and Verizon), 2020's 102 million was also up from 2019's 101.7.

This comes after 2019's lowest-rated game in 10 years. Sunday's game is still down from 2018's 103.39 million average viewers.

Following the Super Bowl, Fox premiered the third season of its hits The Masked Singer, and that, too, showed a slight increase in viewers (23.7 million) from 2019's The World's Best (22.22 million). That puts The Masked Singer behind fellow singing competition The Voice (37.6 million viewers in 2012) on the U.S. viewership list for the post-game shows. Friends' 1996 episode tops that list with 52.9.