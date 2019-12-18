'Saved by the Bell' Revival Casts New Principal of Bayside High

There's a new man in charge at Bayside High as NBC's forthcoming streaming platform, Peacock, has cast comedic actor John Michael Higgins as the principal of the beloved school in their upcoming Saved by the Bell revival.

Succeeding former series star Dennis Haskins, who portrayed Principal Richard Belding throughout its original run, Higgins' character is Principal Toddman, who is constantly on the receiving end of student pranks, reports TV Line. The actor is known for his roles in films like the Pitch Perfect franchise and series like NBC's Great News.

Principal Toddman is described as a beleaguered man who, apart from being targeted by students, is also subjected to yelling from their "entitled" parents. But when the school receives a new influx of students — many of which are from lower-income families — it gives the principal a chance to make a difference.

Higgins joins previously announced returning cast members Elizabeth Berkley and Mario Lopez, who will revive their roles as Jessie Spano and A.C. Slater. Tracey Wigfield, who worked with Higgins on Great News, serves as executive producer.

And although Mark-Paul Gosselaar said he hasn't been approached to participate in the revival, his character Zack Morris will be mentioned as he's now the governor of California.

The original series aired from 1989 to 1993 and had two spinoffs — Saved by the Bell: The College Years and Saved by the Bell: The New Class. Peacock will launch in 2020, but a premiere date for this revival series has yet to be announced.