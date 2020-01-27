Singer Chase Rice Says He Was 'Really Pissed Off' by 'Bachelor' Drama

The Bachelor is always full of drama, but the January 27 episode will be especially dramatic because contestant Victoria Fuller is going to come face-to-face with her former fling, country singer Chase Rice.



Thanks to Bachelor producers, Victoria F. and Peter Weber go on a date that features a performance by the musician. The only problem? Chase didn’t know he’d be performing for his ex.

In an interview with the country radio show Fitz in the Morning, Chase reveals he knew Victoria was going to be on the show, but he didn’t know he’d be involved in the drama.



"I know her, we spent a night together in Charlotte. She’s a cool chick from what I know. I got no problem with her, I got no problem with him. I knew she was going on the show,” he explains.





"I was still pretty surprised. I told my manager and my publicist, and they were like 'Don’t even worry about that. They’re not going to do that to you, that’s a weird coincidence but they’re not going to, there’s no way they’re going to do that to you,'" he recalls.



Needless to say, the 34-year-old was not happy with what transpired and maintains he only was on the show to promote his music.

"I was pissed. I was really pissed off, to be honest. I was just going there to try and promote 'Lonely If You Are', and 'Eyes On You,' and I wanted nothing to do with it,” he admits.

“If there’s anything I’ve ever wanted, it’s to have nothing to do with the drama of that show. The fact that they did that to me? It's over the top, it's unnecessary.”

And, as a Survivor alum himself, Chase says he's tired of producers controlling the narrative. "I don’t want to put who I am in the hands of somebody else, which would be a producer, which I did before," he says.

"I did it with Survivor and I learned that that’s how that goes. You’re putting who you are and how they make you look in the hands of somebody else."

