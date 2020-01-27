'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Unveils First 90 Seconds of Season 7 (VIDEO)

Brooklyn Nine-Nine is finally returning, with new episodes begin airing on Thursday, February 6.

Ahead of the Season 7 premiere, NBC has unveiled the first minute-and-a-half of the premiere episode, and from what we can tell, fans are in for more than a few laughs.

We pick up at the precinct where Jake (Andy Samberg) is leading the group in a debate over who would win in a fight if they couldn't use their arms. "Look, we all know Scully has the hardest head, but what concerns me is the speed factor," he says as Boyle (Joe Lo Truglio), Hitchcock (Dirk Blocker), Scully (Joel McKinnon Miller), Amy (Melissa Fumero) and Rosa (Stephanie Beatriz) stand by.

Terry (Terry Crews) then interrupts, telling the squad there's been an assassination attempt which requires all hands on deck. "The shooter's still at large, we have to move!" he exclaims, as the group scatters.

While they board the van, Terry debriefs everyone, putting Jake in charge of the manhunt. "Oh my god, it's a manhunt, and I'm the manhunter," Jake declares before Boyle adds in his own cringeworthy version of the statement. "I'm your sidekick, the boyhunter," which earns scowls from Rosa and Amy.

As they arrive on the scene, the squad are shocked by the number of civilians milling around. Jake asks what they're doing there, which is when officer Debbie Fogel (guest star Vanessa Bayer) introduces herself and apologizes, blaming her new partner for the mess-up. Who might her partner be?

Watch the hilarious clip below to find out and don't miss Brooklyn Nine-Nine when it returns February 6.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Season 7 Premiere, Thursday, February 6, 8:30/7:30c, NBC