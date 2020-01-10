'Brooklyn Nine-Nine': Jake & Holt Team up in '80s-Style Season 7 Trailer (VIDEO)

Celebrate Brooklyn Nine-Nine's return with NBC's retro trailer.

The comedy is back with its seventh season on February 6, and to mark the occasion, the network put together an '80s-style promo — it even looks like it's being played back on VHS! — that recaps where the Nine-Nine team was when we last saw them and previews what comes next.

The squad had to work with their enemies to take down Kelly, but after doing so, Madeline Wuntsch (Kyra Sedgwick) was made acting commissioner — and she sent Holt (Andre Braugher) back down to patrol. (He'd only spent a month as a patrolman before making detective, which is against regulations.)

That's where we'll see him — and new partner Debbie Fogel (Vanessa Bayer) — in the new season. "I've been stripped of my accomplishments and lost the respect of everyone in my life, including my dog," Holt says. But he'll be working alongside the team once again. He and Jake (Andy Samberg) team up after an assassination attempt.

Watch the trailer below to see who yells at a dog, who's taken at gunpoint, Jake having to explain a Monopoly reference, and more.

While we still have about a month to go before the new season premieres, we can relax because the NBC comedy has already been renewed for Season 8.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Season 7 Premiere, Thursday, February 6, 8/7c, NBC