Go Inside ‘Modern Family’s Trip to Paris for the Final Season (PHOTOS)

As he travels the cobblestone streets, all Mitchell (Jesse Tyler Ferguson) wants is to blend in with the French.

“He does not do a good job since he’s wildly American,” Ferguson explains. Another new wrinkle for the Los Angeles–based production: cold weather. “That alone was different for us, with coats and scarves, which we don’t own,” he notes. “Wardrobe had to bring warm clothes for us.”