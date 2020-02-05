Go Inside ‘Modern Family’s Trip to Paris for the Final Season (PHOTOS)
Before signing off on April 8, Modern Family‘s Pritchett-Dunphy-Tucker clan tops off 11 seasons’ worth of travel (Wyoming! Hawaii! Australia!) with one last big trip. Destination: Paris.
“To end on something that felt anticlimactic didn’t seem right to us,” executive producer Steven Levitan says. And in the spirit of fraternité, the sitcom’s hard-working crew got tickets too. “We invited everybody who worked on the show to join, whether they were [involved with this episode] or not,” he says.
Modern Family, Wednesday, February 12, 9/8c, ABC