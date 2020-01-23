'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina': 4 Things to Remember Before Part 3

It's been quite some time since fans visited Greendale and its resident witch Sabrina Spellman (Kiernan Shipka) in Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

Part 3 of the series is upon us, though, which makes now the perfect time to refresh your memory when it comes to Part 2, which debuted nearly a year ago in April 2019. As teased in the trailer, Sabrina and her friends are going straight to hell, but understanding past events may explain why it's a necessary predicament.

Below, we're breaking down some key things to remember before delving into Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 3 which debuts Friday, January 24.

Nick's Missing

At the end of Part 2, Sabrina and her friends did their best to banish Lucifer (Luke Cook), but when their first plan goes awry, her boyfriend and warlock Nick (Gavin Leatherwood) sacrificed himself, binding his physical self to the Dark Lord's soul in order to contain him.

Ultimately, he was sent into hell in order to prevent Lucifer from escaping into the real world. Considering this, Part 2 concluded with Sabrina conspiring to save him, proposing to her friends, "let's go to hell and get my boyfriend back."

Fright Club

Part 2 finally saw Sabrina letting her mortal friends Harvey (Ross Lynch), Rosalind (Jaz Sinclair) and Theo (Lachlan Watson) pitch in when it comes to saving their town. While in Part 1, Sabrina struggled to shield her human friends, she gave up resisting and let them join her in the fight against evil.

By the end of Part 2, she praised their accomplishments of keeping hell's doors closed, and admitted that she didn't need to protect them anymore. Promising to stand by her, Harvey suggests they call themselves by a group name, suggesting the Fright Club. Considering all of the development that took place in Part 2, it's likely we'll see even more friend moments in Part 3.

Lilith in Charge

When Nick's sent to hell, Lilith, a.k.a. Madame Satan (Michelle Gomez), was the one carrying him. Crowned by Sabrina, she enters the underworld under the guise of being sitting queen. Knowing what we know about the show, though, plans don't usually go through smoothly.

For fans worried about Gomez's remaining presence, rest assured, Madame Satan gifted Sabrina and friends with the return of the real Ms. Wardwell, whose body she used to live among the residents of Greendale.

Prudence's Quest for Punishment

By the end of Part 2, Prudence (Tati Gabrielle) is on a mission to find Father Blackwood (Richard Coyle) and punish him for the various misdeeds he's committed against his own followers. Poisoning his coven and taking her half-siblings — the young twins Judas and Judith — was the last straw for Father Blackwood's eldest, and almost losing her fellow Weird Sisters Agatha (Adeline Rudolph) and Dorcas (Abigail Cowen). In Part 2, we last see Prudence set off with Ambrose (Chance Perdomo) weilding weapons in search of the crooked warlock.

These are just a few of the key things to recall from Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 2. Don't miss Part 3 when it streams on Netflix beginning January 24.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Part 3 Premiere, Friday, January 24, Netflix