'MacGyver' First Look: Why Is Henry Ian Cusick Stalking MacGyver? (VIDEO)

If you're like us, you've missed seeing the intrepid and skilled Phoenix Foundation gang of MacGyver saving the world on Friday nights. Luckily, we have some good news — Season 4 of the action drama returns February 7 in its regular 8/7c timeslot on CBS. (Magnum P.I. is taking a break while Hawaii Five-0 moves back to its longtime 9/8c timeslot.)

There are a few new changes at the start of the fourth season — 18 months have passed since the finale aired in May, and the Phoenix Foundation has since been defunded. So when we pick up, we'll see our team, including hunky hero Angus MacGyver (Lucas Till), in new, non-government jobs.

Also, there are some new cast additions to make the team sharper than ever. First, Levy Tran, who plays Desi Nguyen, a fellow operative who has more than a little sexual chemistry with Mac, is a full-timer on the show now. Second, Henry Ian Cusick joins the cast as Russ Taylor, a wealthy ex-MI6 agent with a shady business background who takes an interest in MacGyver, who's now teaching a class of bored college students.

In the opening moments of the season premiere, Mac is aware that someone is following him and, well, he's right. And that someone is Taylor, who has a specific agenda which includes wanting to get him back in the saving-the-world game. Or is he just a stalker? Courtesy of CBS, we've got the first look clip of MacGyver crossing paths with Taylor on the college campus where Mac is teaching. Take a look in the clip above.

MacGyver, Fridays, 8/7c, CBS.