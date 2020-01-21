Bob Harper & 'The Biggest Loser' Trainers on the 'Kinder, Gentler' Reboot (VIDEO)

After years off the air, The Biggest Loser is poised to return this winter with former series trainer Bob Harper taking the lead as host. He, along with new trainers Erica Lugo and Steve Cook, joined us at the Television Critics Association winter press tour to discuss the exciting reboot.

As the series ushers in a new, updated version on USA Network, Harper, Lugo, and Cook are sharing what fans of the original series (which debuted on NBC in 2004) show can expect.

"I've been doing Biggest Loser on NBC for 17 seasons and then when I heard about the reboot and then got called in to discuss me being the host of the show, I was really interested because I wanted to see what the executives and producers were thinking," Harper says.

"We have a new location, we have two new fantastic trainers but we've also kind of cut out the white noise — the temptations, those eliminations," he continues. "It's a little bit more of a holistic approach.. I almost want to say it's a kinder, gentler Loser on USA."

"It's definitely the 360 approach that we have — you know, mind, body and fuel — we're focusing on all of it," Lugo adds in terms of the areas explored by the show.

"That was one of the things we were really excited about," says Cook. "Just getting to campus, hearing that they were doing some things differently this time, were really focusing on people, their stories, and making sure we're not just about losing weight — this is about their journey."

And viewers will hear a lot about the participants and their stories as the cast discusses more of the reboot. Catch the full conversation above and don't miss The Biggest Loser's return this January.

The Biggest Loser, Premiere, Tuesday, January 28, 9/8c, USA Network