Watch 'Black Monday,' 'The Chi,' 'Penny Dreadful: City of Angels' & 'Homeland' Trailers (VIDEO)

Showtime has quite a few series returning (and in one case, continuing in a sequel) in 2020.

As part of its presentation at the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour, the network announced the premiere dates and debuted new trailers for its upcoming programming.

Black Monday

The comedy series starring Don Cheadle, Andrew Rannells, Regina Hall, and Paul Scheer returns for its second season on Sunday, March 15 at 10/9c, with back-to-back episodes each week.

The first season saw Maurice "Mo" Monroe (Cheadle) and his group of outsiders take on the blue-blood, old-boys club of 1987 Wall Street, resulting in the largest stock market crash in history (Black Monday). The second season will focus on the aftermath, with Dawn (Hall) and Blair (Rannells) now the bosses and Mo on the run with Keith (Scheer). Who will go down for the crash? Who will go down for the murders? Who will go down for fleecing Mo?

Guest stars include Tuc Watkins as Congressman Harris, a leading voice of the moral majority; June Diane Raphael as his ultra-conservative wife, Corkie; Dulé Hill as Marcus Wainwright III, president of the African-American Scholarship Fund; and Patrick Fabian as New York Governor Putnam. Yassir Lester, Ken Marino, Horatio Sanz, and Casey Wilson will recur.

The Chi

Season 3, which will feature creator Lena Waithe in a multi-episode arc as a Chicago mayoral candidate, premieres on Sunday, July 5 at 10/9c.

The series is a coming-of-age story about a group of residents who are linked by coincidence but bonded by the need for connection and redemption. The new season's cast includes Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Jacob Latimore, Alex Hibbert, Yolonda Ross, Shamon Brown Jr., Michael V. Epps, and Birgundi Baker. Writer Justin Hillian is the showrunner and executive producer.

Luke James will guest star as Victor "Trig" Taylor, Jake's (Epps) estranged older brother who takes an unconventional approach to reuniting his fractured family. Alani "La La" Anthony will play Dominique "Dom" Morris, a savvy businesswoman who dreams of more lucrative opportunities. Lil Rel Howery guest stars as Zeke Remnick, the owner of Sonny's (guest star Cedric Young) building who cares more about the bottom line than the community. Kandi Burruss will play Roselyn Perry, Douda's (guest star Curtiss Cook) estranged wife looking to influence his political agenda and help herself.

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels

Ready to return to the world of Penny Dreadful? City of Angels will premiere on Sunday, April 26 at 10/9.

The new series takes us to the social and political tension of 1938 Los Angeles. After a grisly murder, Detective Tiago Vega (Daniel Zovatto) and Lewis Michener (Nathan Lane) become embroiled in an epic story that reflects the city's rich history: from the building of the city's first freeways and its deep traditions of Mexican-American folklore to the dangerous espionage actions of the Third Reich and the rise of radio evangelism. Tiago and his family struggle with powerful forces that threaten to tear them apart.

It stars Lane, Natalie Dormer, Zovatto, Kerry Bishé, Rory Kinnear, Adriana Barraza, Michael Gladis, Jessica Garza, and Johnathan Nieves. John Logan once again serves as the creator, writer, and executive producer.

Lorenza Izzo, Adam Rodriguez, Amy Madigan, Brent Spiner, Lin Shaye, Thomas Kretschmann, Dominic Sherwood, and Ethan Peck will recur.

Homeland

Showtime also released a new trailer for the final season of the drama starring Claire Danes and Mandy Patinkin.

Carrie's (Danes) body is healing but her memory is fractured after months of brutal confinement in a Russian gulag. Saul (Patinkin) is now National Security Advisor to President Warner (Beau Bridges), and he has been dispatched to engage the Taliban in peace negotiations — and he needs his protégé's relationships and expertise.

The final season also stars Maury Sterling, Linus Roache and Costa Ronin, and Nimrat Kaur and Numan Acar return from Season 4 as series regulars.