'Young Sheldon' EP Previews the Cooper Twins' Civil & 'Silly' Competition

It's a fact that Young Sheldon's 10-year-old Cooper twins Missy and Sheldon (Raegan Revord and Iain Armitage, above) are night-and-day different: He likes solving tough chemistry problems; she prefers chasing fly balls. So how do they spend a day when dad George (Lance Barber) and brother Georgie (Montana Jordan) are off camping?

"They concoct a complicated series of games that take into account their strengths and weaknesses to determine the winner," explains exec producer Steven Molaro, who credits the show's prop department for the vintage finds like his childhood favorite, electronic memory game Simon.

The competition is surprisingly civil. "Although at one point," he says, "Missy does suggest a new spin on Rock, Paper, Scissors called Rock, Paper, Scissors, Candy, Pony — which Sheldon dismisses as silly."

That sounds no more odd than both Coach Dale Ballard (Craig T. Nelson) and Dr. John Sturgis (Wallace Shawn) — Meemaw's (Annie Potts) latest and ex beau — ending up on that camping trip as well. Then again, "being unusual is usual for Dr. Sturgis," Molaro notes.

Young Sheldon, Thursdays, 8/7c, CBS