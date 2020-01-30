Kristen Bell & Ted Danson Describe Their 'Good Place' Characters' Endings
All good things must come to an end, even this quirky Emmy-nominated comedy about a group of strangers trying to earn their way into a Heaven-like utopia in the afterlife.
Will Kristen Bell's former bad girl Eleanor and Ted Danson's reformed demon Michael each get their version of a happy ending on The Good Place? We quizzed the actors (above) to find out.
'Patty' is 'The Good Place's penultimate episode, but it feels like the series finale.
What has it been like trying not to reveal anything about the finale?
Ted Danson: The first season, I immediately told all my friends, like John Krasinski, the twist [that Eleanor and her new pals had actually been sent to the Bad Place, living in a neighborhood designed by Michael]. So I kind of learned my lesson and didn't say anything this year.
Kristen Bell: It was actually easy to keep the finale a secret. It felt like such a special story that deserved a reveal with no spoilers. I think the lesson in the finale may be the biggest gift [creator] Michael Schur has ever given us.
How did you react to the script?
Bell: I had the best and worst feeling: the worst because I was so sad the show was ending, but the best because I felt the ending was truly a worthy one.
Danson: I had a real lump in my throat. I think I might have been crying. It really felt to me like everyone's character had the perfect emotional goodbye.
In one word, describe how the series ends for your character.
Bell: Completion.
Danson: His dream come true.
What's the most valuable thing the show has taught you about what it means to be a good person?
Danson: Just keep trying to be better. You're not gonna succeed, but just keep trying.
Bell: Trying is really the only thing that matters. And also, life is short, so make the most of your relationships.
What would your own personal Bad Place look like?
Bell: A place where napping is a punishable offense.
Danson: A cocktail party full of people I've met once or twice and whose names I can't remember.
The Good Place, Series Finale, Thursday, Jan. 30, 8:30/7:30c, NBC