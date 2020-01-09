'Supernatural' Stars Begin Final 60 Days of Filming (PHOTOS)

It's a new year, which means everyone has returned to work after the holidays, including the stars of your favorite television series.

And for the cast of Supernatural, that means returning for the final days of filming as the series wraps this year. (The finale will air Monday, May 18.) To mark the occasion, the actors have offered fans a behind-the-scenes look from the set.

Nearing the end means having to say goodbye to staples from the past decade and a half, as Jared Padalecki did in a post on Instagram Tuesday. "Farewell final holiday beard," he wrote in the caption alongside before and after photos of himself. "You've been a close friend these last 15 years... (like, REALLY close... in all honesty, you're right up in my face sometimes). Hello Sam Winchester. Take us home."

And Misha Collins shared a photo of Jensen Ackles noting the 100th day of filming Wednesday. "Only 60 days of filming left after 15 years and SOMEONE is having a hard time keeping it together," Collins wrote in the caption, adding "Cry-baby" to the image.

But that shouldn't be a surprise. Ackles predicted just that about returning to set after the holidays. "It's going to start to get really dusty in here," he told TV Insider at the beginning of the season.

