'Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet' Trailer Teases a Chaotic Workplace Comedy (VIDEO)

Apple TV+ is bulking up its library with the addition of the upcoming comedy Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet.

The series hails from It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia's Rob McElhenney — who also stars — Charlie Day and Megan Ganz. The first trailer for the nine-episode half-hour series premiering Friday, February 7, has finally arrived, teasing a hilariously chaotic workplace led by McElhenney's narcissistic character Ian Grimm.

Joining the star are Academy Award-winner F. Murray Abraham, Danny Pudi, Imani Hakim, Charlotte Nicdao, Always Sunny's David Hornsby, Ashly Burch and Jessie Ennis. Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet follows a team of video game developers, and McElhenney's Grimm is the fictional company's creative director with an ego, to boot.

"In a world of legendary heroes, one man will rise to take all of the credit," the trailer narration reveals, hinting at the kind of character Ian Grimm is. Viewers will follow the team as they navigate the challenges of running a popular video game, including unforeseen obstacles.

Among the apparent themes that will be explored are sexism in the workplace, highlighting women working in a male-dominated industry. "It's like you're this brilliant painter, and I'm your favorite brush," Nicdao's Poppy tells Ian. "I'm just some tool to create your masterpiece."

But that doesn't sit well, and when he tries to alter or correct her metaphor, she asks, "Are you seriously about to noodle on my metaphor right now?"

"I know I can be difficult, but you can't give up," Ian tells her. "We're like the Beatles; together we write masterpieces. I could write the lyrics and the music and everything but it would sound completely different without the drums," he adds. But Poppy doesn't feel so good about being designated as the Ringo of the group.

Unlike many shows on the streaming platform, all nine installments of Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet will be available on premiere day, allowing viewers to binge till their heart's content. The series is executive produced under McElhenney and Day's RCG banner, Michael Rotenberg and Nicholas Frenkel for 3Arts, and Jason Altman, Danielle Kreinik and Gérard Guillemot for Ubisoft Film & Television. Hornsby and Ganz also serve as executive producers.

Check out the trailer below.

Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet, Series Premiere, Friday, February 7, Apple TV+