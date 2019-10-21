Andrew Scott Says He'd Do 'Fleabag' Season 3 'Without a Shadow of a Doubt'

The fan fervor for Amazon Prime Video's Fleabag continues on, despite the second season being billed as its final chapter.

From creator, writer, and star Phoebe Waller-Bridge to the "hot priest" himself, Andrew Scott, viewers can't get enough of the half-hour British dramedy. The Television Academy even rewarded the smaller series at this year's Emmys, where it snagged six awards.

Now, as the dust settles and the stars and creatives move onto other projects, we can't help but wonder — will Waller-Bridge change her mind and revive the series for another season?

We caught up with Scott on the red carpet for Amazon's new series Modern Love, in which he also stars. The anthology sees him in two half-hour episodes alongside stars Brandon Kyle Goodman and Olivia Cooke.

Scott's character in Modern Love, a slightly neurotic man named Tobin, is in a relationship with Andy (Goodman) and they have aspirations to adopt a baby. Needless to say, it's a jump from The Priest in Fleabag but that appeals to the acting vet.

Love 'Fleabag'? Where Else to Find Phoebe Waller-Bridge (PHOTOS) See seven other entries on her filmography — including a project that has us shaken and stirred.

"You want to do something completely different than you've done before," Scott says. "I just did a play in London and next year I'm going to play Tom Ripley in a new show for Showtime. So it's completely different again.

"That's what I've always done and always hope to do is do something that you haven't done before," he notes. But does that mean he'd never revisit the role Waller-Bridge had him fill in Fleabag?

"Without a shadow of doubt. I'll do whatever she asks," Scott replies when asked if he'd join a third season, should Waller-Bridge reach out.

"But I like the fact that the chapter is closed for now because I think it was a beautiful, perfect ending," he adds. "It was a beautiful ending."

Fleabag, Seasons 1 and 2, Streaming now, Amazon Prime Video