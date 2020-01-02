Jamie & Claire 'Stand for All' in Striking 'Outlander' Season 5 Art (PHOTO)

Fans are getting another look at Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie (Sam Heughan) ahead of the Outlander Season 5 premiere.

On Thursday, the show's social channels unveiled art featuring the characters with the tagline "Stand for all." The upcoming chapter in the epic drama begins Sunday, February 16 — over a year after Season 4 concluded — and promises plenty of action and romance.

Love & War: Inside 'Outlander's 'Emotional' Fifth Season With the Cast Scoop from the set on the hottest season yet, from Brianna and Roger's wedding to Jamie and Claire's continuing romance.

In the tweet, it was also revealed that the full trailer will debut on Good Morning America, this Friday, January 4.

"You stood together to unlock the official #Outlander Season 5 art, and we're just getting started. Tune in to @GMA tomorrow from 8-9AM E/P to be among the first to see the official trailer," the tweet reads.

Alongside the tweet was the official art of Balfe and Heughan standing tall and united as conflict comes for them once again. This time, much of the drama will focus on Jamie's relationship with godfather Murtagh (Duncan Lacroix) who has been flagged as a target by the red coats, the army to whom Jamie now answers.

Will family loyalty run deeper than business dealings? More likely than not, but find out for yourselves by tuning in for the special trailer debut and catch Outlander when it airs on Starz this February.

Outlander, Season 5 Premiere, Sunday, February 16, 8/7c, Starz