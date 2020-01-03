'Vanderpump Rules': Jax Doesn't Want Tom Sandoval as His Best Man Anymore (VIDEO)

Can't two friends just put their issues aside and be happy for one another?

That seems to be the problem in TV Insider's exclusive sneak peek at the Vanderpump Rules Season 8 premiere, as both Tom Sandoval and Jax Taylor explain their problems with one another to their loved ones.

After Ariana Madix remarks that she still hasn't been to Jax and Brittany Cartwright's new place, Tom reveals he was annoyed with Jax because he felt the other man was immediately "one-upping" everything regarding their houses.

"Ariana and I, getting a house together is the way that we are showing our commitment to each other," Tom explains. "We're not getting married. We're not having kids. Can't I just have this one thing?"

But Jax has his own complaints about their friendship. Watch the clip above to see how this may affect his upcoming wedding.

In the Season 8 premiere, Jax, Brittany, Schwartz, Katie, Sandoval, and Ariana all move into their first "grown-up" houses. Meanwhile, Stassi struggles to rebuild her friendship with Kristen, and newly sober Lala confides in Lisa Vanderpump about her desire to make amends with an old friend. Also, Jax retaliates when Tom Sandoval skips one of his wedding events.

Vanderpump Rules, Season 8 Premiere, January 7, 9/8c, Bravo