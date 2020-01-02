Rollins Has Advice for Her Kidnapper in 'Law & Order: SVU's Winter Premiere (VIDEO)

Rollins (Kelli Giddish) is in serious trouble when Law & Order: SVU returns from its winter hiatus.

In the fall finale, Frank Bucci (Nicholas Turturro) took her and her therapist hostage after a judge failed to find Steve Getz (Vincent Kartheiser) guilty of rape and his daughters ended up back partying with him — with their mother's permission. And now TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek at what comes next in the January 9 winter premiere, "Must Be Held Accountable."

Despite Rollins' warning that smashing her phone won't make a difference, Bucci isn't worried — nor does he care for her suggestion that popping pills and drinking isn't the best way to go. "If you're going to hold people hostage, it usually helps to be lucid," she recommends.

But how does Bucci respond to "good shrink, bad cop"? And what happens when Rollins reminds him he knows how his "gamble" will pan out? Watch the clip above.

Also, fans won't want to miss The Paley Center Salutes Law & Order: SVU anniversary special Thursday, January 2 at 9/8c. It features a look back at the series with memorable scenes and interviews with the stars, creators, crew members, and guest stars.

