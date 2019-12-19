Best of the 2010s: Which Reality Series Was Your Favorite? (POLL)

It's almost the end of 2019 and the decade, so we're taking a look back at television in the 2010s with some of the best moments, pairings, surprises, and more.

Over the past decade, there's been plenty of great dramas, comedies and more, but there's one genre that has defined the 2010s — reality. Whether it was competition-based, a glimpse at daily lives or investigative, reality TV shows have made their stamp on history.

We're rounding up some of the reality shows that made the 2010s great. Take a look and let us know which of them you loved the most in our poll below. (Note: All of the below series premiered in 2010 and after.)

Catfish

Stemming from the acclaimed documentary Catfish, this MTV reality series debuted in 2012 with film subject Nev Schulman and friend Max Joseph hosting and investigating. The show famously sees the men assist everyday people who write in about interactions they've had on the internet that have turned into something romantic (most of the time). Together, they search for the mysterious individuals on the other side of the screen, some are who they claim to be while more often than not, they're a complete stranger. It's reality TV gold.

The Voice

What's not to love about this reality music competition series? Premiering on NBC back in 2011, The Voice has spiced up the usual format by having the coaches choose hopeful singers based on their vocals alone. After finishing Season 17 on December 17, the future continues to look bright for the fan favorite.

Alaskan Bush People

Discovery Channel definitely broke a mold back in 2014 when they launched Alaskan Bush People. The series following the Brown family in the remote Alaskan region has sparked a frenzy as their unique living situation is broadcast across the country.

Married at First Sight

The title pretty much says it all, which begs us to ask the question — how could it possibly go wrong? Well, it can and it has, since the reality show debuted in 2014 (it originated on FYI before moving to Lifetime). Following multiple couples each season, viewers track their journey from first encounter at the alter to decision day with the show's experts, where pairs decide if they'll stay together or get divorced. Surprisingly, more couples stay together than you'd think, but even if they don't, Married at First Sight makes for a unique reality experience.

The Great British Baking Show

In this baking competition series, civility abounds with contestants trying their hardest to impress rarely won-over judges such as Paul Hollywood. Sweet creations and an idyllic outdoor setting under the infamous "tent" makes for a special reality series. A staple overseas, The Great British Baking Show's popularity grew in America when it arrived for binging pleasure on Netflix.

Vanderpump Rules

In an age defined by Bravo's Real Housewives franchise, Vanderpump Rules is a series which gives fans of the staple program the best of both worlds. Featuring Lisa Vanderpump, now a former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, the show follows the inner-workings of her restaurant Sur and the dramatic lives of the staff.

Queer Eye

Everyone needs a feel-good program, and when the Fab Five — Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Jonathan Van Ness and Tan France — arrived in 2018 with Queer Eye, viewers got just that. A reboot of the former Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, this refreshed version sees the men work together to help transform the lives of people in need — whether they want the help or not.

Bachelor in Paradise

Just when you thought ABC couldn't go any further with The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, the 2010s made way for Bachelor in Paradise in 2014. The new format sticks former Bachelor and Bachelor contestants on a tropical island, where bonds are formed and others tested. Can they find love once and for all? Fans have the chance to find out in the program hosted by Bachelor Nation fixture, Chris Harrison.

Love & Hip Hop: New York

This VH1 series debuted in 2011 and chronicles the lives of women working in the entertainment industry, trying to make it in the hip hop world. Along the way, love lives intersect with their careers, making for must-see reality TV. The show also helped propel superstar rapper Cardi B's career when she joined as a cast member in 2015.

