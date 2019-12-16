Best of the 2010s: Which Daytime Drama's Twists Kept You Hooked? (POLL)

It's almost the end of 2019 and the decade, so we're taking a look back at television in the 2010s with some of the best moments, pairings, surprises, and more.

One thing that hasn't changed over the years is that people get hooked on daytime dramas. Every day, they tune in to see what twists, turns, weddings, recastings, evil twins, murders, and the like will happen on their favorite soaps.

And while there are only four still airing new episodes, the past decade was filled with some memorable moments and characters across seven dramas.

Take a look at the daytime dramas that aired new episodes in the 2010s and then vote in the poll below.

15 Longest-Running American Daytime Soap Operas From 'Days of Our Lives' to 'Young and the Restless,' where does your favorite fall in the ranking?

The Bold and the Beautiful

Set in the world of Los Angeles fashion, this soap is currently airing. It focuses on the wealthy and powerful Forrester family and their company, Forrester Creations, along with rival businesses and families.

Days of Our Lives

Set in the Midwestern town of Salem, the soap follows the core families of the Bradys, Hortons, and DiMeras, and the romance, adventure, mystery, comedy, and drama of their lives. It even recently surprised viewers with a time jump.

10 Daytime TV Couples Fans Are Loving Right Now (PHOTOS) See the pairings soap opera fans love right now — or, at least, love to loathe — according to a recent online poll.

General Hospital

Viewers tune in for the passion, intrigue, and adventure of those in the seaport town of Port Charles. It has highlighted important health and social issues, including sexual responsibility; HIV/AIDS-related storylines; tolerance and understanding for gay, lesbian, and transgender people; bipolar disorder; addiction and more. It's even launched two spinoffs, Port Charles and General Hospital: Night Shift.

The Young and the Restless

The soap continues to follow the rivalries, romances, hopes, and fears of the residents of Genoa City in the Midwest, with a long-running feud between Jill Abbott and Katherine Chancellor.

All My Children

The long-running soap aired its last episode on September 23, 2011, until which it followed the intertwined lives, relationships, and secrets of families in a fictional suburb of Philadelphia. It had a history of tackling controversial, socially relevant storylines including abortion, AIDS, and same-sex marriage.

As the World Turns

Throughout its run until the finale on September 17, 2010, this soap followed the personal and professional lives of doctors and lawyers in the fictional town of Oakdale, Illinois.

One Life to Live

Until its finale aired on January 13, 2012, the series followed the lives and relationships of the Lord, Buchanan, and Cramer families. It was briefly revived in 2013.