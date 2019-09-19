Will Mark-Paul Gosselaar Be in the 'Saved by the Bell' Revival?

Saved by the Bell is joining the growing list of series revivals, as the '90s show is set to return with the launch of NBCUniversal's new streaming platform, Peacock.

Announced Tuesday, September 17, the service will also include a Punky Brewster revival starring Soleil Moon Frye as well as a Battlestar Galactica reboot from Mr. Robot's Sam Esmail.

As of the moment, only two original Saved by the Bell stars are set to reprise their roles — Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley. So where does that leave other original cast members such as Mark-Paul Gosselaar?

Out of the loop, according to the actor, who spoke to Variety shortly after news of the revival broke. "I read it in the trades just like everybody else this morning," the actor revealed. "Honestly, I was never approached. I woke up to the news... with a kind of 'huh' response."

At the moment, Gosselaar, who played Zack Morris in the original NBC series, is starring in ABC's new black-ish spinoff mixed-ish, a prequel focused on a school-aged Bow (Tracee Ellis Ross). While, he'd be willing to return to Saved by the Bell, Gosselaar's current deal with a competing network may prove problematic.

"I've always been interested, of course," he said of returning. But Gosselaar isn't shocked no one reached out to him because of his current ties to ABC. "I'm on ABC, so it doesn't really fit into that considering Disney+, so I understand the business side of things," Gosselaar continued. "But I had no idea it was that far along."

So it seems like we shouldn't expect Zack Morris stop by Bayside High anytime soon. As for Lopez and Berkley, you can see them reprise their roles as AC Slater and Jessie Spano when the series launches on Peacock.

