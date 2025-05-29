Todd Chrisley is officially a free man after being fully pardoned by President Donald Trump. The reality star left FPC Pensacola in Florida on Wednesday, May 28, after being picked up by his daughter Savannah Chrisley.

As the father/daughter duo traveled home, she shared some footage from the car ride, including one video where Todd held out his arm to show off his “jacked” muscles. He asked Savannah to feel his bicep, and she reacted by letting him know, “I’m not gonna lie, it’s hard.” In the background, Todd added, “Todd is jacked.”

Savannah’s friend Tyler Bishop was in the driver’s seat, while she and Todd sat in the back. In a second clip, Savannah and Todd bantered after she revealed, “We’re getting home. As I puke all the way…” When Todd made a disgusted noise, she added, “I’ve got Todd over here being dramatic,” and he pointed out, “I can smell it! I didn’t have to deal with this in prison.” Savannah was wearing a pink Make America Great Again hat for the outing.

Todd and wife Julie Chrisley served more than two years in prison for tax evasion and bank fraud, but were supposed to complete previously-shortened sentences of 10 and seven years, respectively, before being pardoned by the president. Their son Grayson Chrisley picked Julie up in Kentucky while Savannah scooped up Todd, according to People.

Savannah has been campaigning for her parents’ release and spoke directly to Trump when he made the decision on Tuesday, May 27. She also met with him in person in February to beg for the pardons.

OMG! TODD CHRISLEY JUST SURFACED!!! HE’S BACKKKKK!!! 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/c0SxHpJ5Yf — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) May 29, 2025

“I am eternally grateful,” Savannah gushed after the call, adding, “It still doesn’t feel real. I’m freaking out, so I’m going to go and prepare to pick up my parents.” Amid Todd and Julie’s time behind bars, Savanah has been sharing updates about the conditions in their prisons on her podcast.

“For the past two and a half years, I’ve done everything in my power to fight for my parents’ freedom and bring them home,” she said in a statement. “This moment is the answer to countless prayers, and I am beyond grateful to President Trump for seeing the truth and restoring my family. Today is a victory for our family, but the fight against wrongful convictions and injustice within our prison system is far from over. I will continue to use my voice and platform to advocate for those who do not have one. Family is everything to me, and I will never stop fighting for what is right.”