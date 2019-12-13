'The Bold Type' Season 4 Trailer Teases Change at Scarlet (VIDEO)

Things are changing at Scarlet, as was to be expected given how the last season of The Bold Type ended.

As the previous showrunner Amanda Lasher — Wendy Straker Hauser is taking over — told TV Insider, "The girls and Jacqueline are facing a new challenge that they did not anticipate," and we see some of that in the Season 4 trailer.

"They can't just fire you," Jane (Katie Stevens) says to Jacqueline (Melora Hardin) in disbelief, but her mentor and (former?) boss assures her, "Just because I'm no longer at Scarlet doesn't mean I'm ever going to stop fighting for women."

And that's not the only thing changing for the girls. Kat (Aisha Dee) suggests that Sutton (Meghann Fahy) make herself a brand. Jane and Ryan's (Dan Jeannotte) relationship has hit a snag.

Watch the trailer below for a look at what's to come in the new season.

This season on The Bold Type, everyone must adjust to the new dynamic at the magazine. Jane faces tough choices living with her BRCA-1 status. Sutton and Richard (Sam Page) deal with their long-distance relationship — she insisted he pursue a job opportunity in San Francisco — and she struggles to move her career forward. Plus, Kat is more determined than ever to make the most of her platform at Scarlet; she lost the election but decided to use her role in social media to help in similar ways.

The Bold Type, Season 4 Premiere, Thursday, January 23, 9/8c, Freeform