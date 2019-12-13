'Deputy' First Look: Meet Stephen Dorff's Bill Hollister (VIDEO)

There's a new sheriff in town at Fox and his name is Bill Hollister.

Beginning Thursday, January 2, Stephen Dorff (True Detective) steps into the role for the network's new series Deputy. Described as a blend of "a classic Western with a modern-day attitude and emotionally driven, visceral storytelling," Deputy follows Hollister's journey as a man who finds himself in a position of power that he never wanted.

TV Insider has your first look at the characters and the story with an exclusive featurette (above) for the show from director and executive producer David Ayer (Training Day). "Bill gets thrown through a loop," Dorff says in the segment about his character's sudden appointing as Deputy of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department after the man in charge dies unexpectedly.

Despite his new high-powered gig, Bill isn't interested in politics — he's only interested in justice. As a fifth-generation law man, enforcing the rules is in Bill's DNA.

Along with getting to know Deputy's titular character in the clip, we also meet those closest to him, both at work and at home. Brianna Bishop (Bex Taylor-Klaus) is Bill's head of security and inner ear, and the two make for an unlikely duo. Viewers also meet Paula Reyes (Yara Martinez), Bill's supportive wife, a successful doctor who's the first to call him out if he's being unreasonable.

Get ready for one wild ride when Deputy comes storming through Fox in the new year, and don't miss the sneak peek above.

Deputy, Series Premiere, Thursday, January 2, 9/8c, Fox